Chennai Citizen Connect: Sivan Kovil Street residents await long-pending road re-laying

CHENNAI: For more than a year, residents and traders along Sivan Kovil Street, which falls between Wards 109 and 112 in Zone 9 (Teynampet), have been navigating a road that has remained dug up, dusty, and uneven.

The narrow stretch, which connects the interior parts of Choolaimedu and Trustpuram to Arcot Road, has turned into a daily bottleneck, with motorists and pedestrians struggling through potholes.

Locals say the street, which houses several commercial establishments, small workshops and residential apartments, has not seen proper re-laying in years. The situation worsened after the completion of stormwater drain works last year, which left much of the surface scarred.

"What's the point of a stormwater drain when the road itself is full of potholes?" asked Rajasekaran, who runs a computer accessories shop in the area. "During dry days, it's layers of dust, and when it rains, it becomes slushy. It's the same story for months."

Residents complain that the digging without proper reinstatement has made the surface almost unusable. The street's poor condition has also affected businesses.

"Customers hesitate to stop because there's barely any space to park or even walk," said Ramesh, who runs a provisions shop.

Despite multiple complaints, residents say no timeline has been given for full re-laying. Officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation have not responded.