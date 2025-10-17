Chennai Citizen Connect: SIDCO Nagar residents urge to expedite SWD works before intense rain

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon officially commencing on Thursday, the gradual pace of Storm Water Drain (SWD) construction has irked residents and commuters in SIDCO Nagar, Villivakkam.

While public spaces must be safe for all, especially children and the elderly, there is no doubt that the particular stretch is posing different threats to the public, including fatal accidents.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that there is a government girls' higher secondary school located in the area, closer to the SWD construction, forcing students to navigate the road with a lack of safety regulations.

Speaking to DT Next, a parent of a student at the school said, "The SWD works have just begun, along with the monsoon. The work should have commenced earlier. At least now, the area should be properly barricaded."

Residents also claim that with a school, housing and hospitals located in the area, the department should promptly act on the concern.

"With high public movement in the area, there is always a possibility of children stepping near the construction site. We call to finish the work swiftly and relay the roads before intense rain begins, "added the parent.

Additionally, an auto driver who does round-trip with school students said that he had filed a complaint with the city corporation regarding the delay. "I had already complained about the SWD to the Chennai corporation. But, so far, no action has been taken, "added the driver.

Department officials did not respond when contacted.