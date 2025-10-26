Chennai Citizen Connect: Sewer blockage, overflow render Tambaram road unusable

CHENNAI: Residents of Bharathipuram Main Road, in Tambaram Corporation Zone 3, are distressed over the frequent sewage overflow from underground drainage pipes.

The overflowing sewage spills onto the streets, emanating a foul smell and posing serious public health risks. The area is a busy residential and school zone, with hundreds of students using these roads to reach nearby schools every day.

When vehicles pass through the flooded streets, sewage water splashes onto students' uniforms, forcing them to return home without attending classes. Similarly, office-goers, shopkeepers and daily commuters are also affected by the continuous overflowing of sewage and the strong stench in the area.

The residents claimed that this has been ongoing for several months, even during the summer. They added that the situation gets worse during the rain.

The residents attributed the lack of regular drainage maintenance and irregular cleaning of the underground drainage lines to blockages, resulting in a persistent issue of overflowing. They complained that the stagnant water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of dengue, malaria, and skin infections.

Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Bharathipuram, noted that despite submitting several complaints to Tambaram Corporation officials, no steps have been taken to date.

When contacted, Tambaram Corporation Zonal officials stated that blockages at certain points in the underground drainage network have led to sewage overflowing. Pointing out that cleaning and repair works are currently under way, they said the issue will be resolved soon.