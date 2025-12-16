Chennai Citizen Connect: Severe sanitation issues plague commercial hub of West Tambaram

CHENNAI: Shanmugam Road in West Tambaram, which is considered a commercial hub of the area, continues to face severe sanitation issues, as sewage water frequently overflows onto the streets, causing major inconvenience to residents, traders and daily commuters.

The busy stretch has major commercial establishments, small shops, roadside vendors, restaurants, the vegetable, fish and meat markets, a government-aided higher secondary school, a mosque, the Tambaram police station, private hospitals, the public library, and the municipal park.

Every day, nearly 50,000 people pass through Shanmugam Road. On weekends, festive seasons and auspicious days, the footfall doubles to nearly one lakh. Residents from several surrounding streets also rely heavily on this stretch for daily movement.

Despite its high public importance, the road has been plagued for years by the constant flow of sewage water. During the monsoon, stormwater mixes with sewage and flows down the road at almost knee-deep levels. Even in dry weather, sewage from underground pipelines leaks out, spreading across the road and causing unbearable stench and significant public health concerns. Traders who operate here daily say they struggle to function amid the unhygienic conditions.

Residents said they have repeatedly filed complaints with municipal officials, but only temporary patch-up work is carried out each time. Within days, the sewage begins overflowing again, often worse than before, leading to renewed hardship for thousands of people who rely on this road.

When contacted, officials from the Tambaram Corporation said they had taken temporary measures to stop the overflow. And permanent repair work is being planned.