Chennai Citizen Connect: Roofless Agastya Apartment bus stop on TH Road needs quick fix

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon active and heavy rains already lashing Chennai city, the lack of public infrastructure is infuriating the public.

Especially, amidst heavy downpours in recent days, the Agastya Apartment bus stop on Tiruvottiyur High Road (TH Road), which has been lacking a roof for a long period, has forced the public to demand intervention from government departments.

The bus shelter adjacent Tondiarpet Metro station has been in poor condition with no roof for a long time. Though the department had installed the seating, the facility is still not up to the mark, allege residents.

Joel Shelton, a policy researcher at the Reach the Unreached, an initiative that works on uplifting and empowering people, has brought the issue to attention. However, no action has been taken yet, he said.

Joel said, "Despite media reporting this issue, the concern has not been addressed by the government departments. Be it monsoon or summer, given both are intense in Chennai, it is only fair that such concerns, impacting the public, are addressed promptly."

Additionally, Elango, who works in a private firm in Taramani, said, "I travel through the route almost every day and have noticed that the bus stand is neglected by the government departments. Though there is seating, it still has no roof, leaving the public in discomfort."

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had planned to renovate bus stops across the city. Though the work was carried out at many bus stands, some spots seem to have been ignored.

"We request the department concerned to redevelop the bus stop, level the road, install a proper roof and install other facilities at the earliest," noted Elango.

Department officials did not respond when contacted.