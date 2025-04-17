Chennai Citizen Connect: Restore demolished median, urge Korattur residents

CHENNAI: Commuters and residents who live along the Water Canal Road at Korattur expressed concern regarding the poor condition of the centre median that was demolished for the construction of a cut-and-cover canal in 2023.

Pointing out that the motorists, in the absence of a median, take a U-turn, or take a left or a right at their will, leading to accidents, the residents urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to restore the centre median. Besides the demolished median, poor illumination and pothole-ridden roads add to the woes of the motorists and residents.

It is to be noted that several hundred commuters use the Water Canal Road that connects Jawaharlal Nehru Salai and Puthagaram at Kolathur, and also provides connectivity to the Ambattur-Puzhal Road.

Explaining the ordeal, N Hari, a resident of Korattur, said, “For the past year, the condition of the road has remained the same, and the median restoration work is pending. This condition encourages two-wheelers and four-wheelers to take sudden turns and U-turns. The 1.5 km stretch has turned out into an accident-prone zone at night.”

Another resident, S Deepak of Surapet, stated, “The heavy vehicles' movement on the road leads to dust accumulation, intensifying the air pollution in the area.”

When DT Next contacted, the Ward 83 councillor stated, “I have informed the Corporation officials to take necessary measures to resolve the issue. Plans for median reconstruction are under way and once the tender is floated, the construction work will begin.”