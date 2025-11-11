Chennai Citizen Connect: Residents seek repair of neglected road stretch in Iyyapanthangal

CHENNAI: Residents of Periyakolathuvanchery in Iyyappanthangal have raised concerns over a 100-metre stretch connecting the Sri Gowri Sankara Jambulingeshwarar Temple on Periyakolathuvanchery Main Road to Atlantis Academy, alleging that it has been left unrepaired even as adjoining roads were re-laid.

“The road is in a damaged condition. Several manhole lids along the stretch are broken, posing a major hazard to road users. The State Highways Department stopped its work about 100 metres before this portion and diverted it through RR Nagar to the Iyyappanthangal depot,” said Arokia Santhosh Raj, a resident. He has also submitted a petition through the Chief Minister’s Public Grievance Redressal Platform.

Residents said the stretch lies between two State highways, beginning at the Periyapanicheri junction on the Chennai Bypass service road and ending near the Sivan temple, about 750 metres before Mount–Poonamallee Road. “This 100-metre section alone was ignored. Patchwork was done around 15 days ago, but it deteriorated again after vehicles used the road,” another resident said.

The road is frequently used by schoolchildren, making the situation more urgent, residents added. “For more than one and a half years, the stretch has remained full of potholes. Whenever we raise a complaint, the Highways Department and the panchayat blame each other instead of fixing it. Recently, it was confirmed that the road falls under the panchayat’s jurisdiction,” Santhosh said.

When contacted, an official of the Iyyappanthangal panchayat said relaying work had been sanctioned and would be completed by the weekend.