Chennai Citizen Connect: Relabel the display board to TNUDB instead of covering it up, urges public

CHENNAI: When the public highlights a concern on social media, anticipating quick and efficient intervention from the department concerned, one might not expect to be taken aback by the creative ways the complaints are handled, instead of being permanently resolved.

Joel Shelton, a policy researcher at the Reach the Unreached, an initiative that works on uplifting and empowering people, took to social media on September 8 regarding the wrong signboards at Royapuram bus stand.

It is to be noted that the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) relocated the bus stand temporarily from its original location to Royapuram for the redevelopment of the Broadway bus stand and the construction of a multi-model facility.

However, the signboards installed at the bus stand carry names 'Perumpakkam SCB' and 'Kannagi Nagar SCB', despite the government having renamed the Slum Clearance Board (SCB) as Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB).

Speaking to DT Next, Joel said, "In 2021, under government order 103, the SCB has been officially changed to TNUHDB. But, bus stands, digital boards of buses, and name boards continue to display SCB, defeating the purpose of altering the name.”

Interestingly, Joel, on September 20, found that the name boards at Royapuram were covered by a gunny sack, after the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) Limited assured prompt action.

“The reason to change SCB to TNUHDB is to dignify the resident by removing the derogatory term. However, by continuing to carry the name, the departments are ignoring the purpose behind the alteration. And, I was truly surprised how MTC decided to address the issue through gunny bags instead of replacing the name board or changing the names,” added Joel. Officials did not respond despite multiple attempts.