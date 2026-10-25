Chennai Citizen Connect: Pothole-ridden roads nightmare for Purasawalkam residents

Rainfall has compounded the problem, with water accumulating in potholes and making them difficult to identify. Motorists are forced to navigate waterlogged patches, while pedestrians find it difficult to cross the road.

Rahul, a shopkeeper, said, “The dust from the road enters nearby shops and houses. Dust rises whenever vehicles pass, forcing people to cover their faces. During the rainy season, the road becomes muddy and slushy, making it difficult for pedestrians to walk."

A Corporation official said Metro Water had completed its pipeline works before the onset of the monsoon and issued a no-objection certificate to the civic body. “With the northeast monsoon having begun, steps will be taken to repair the potholes. A new road will be laid after the monsoon,” the official said.