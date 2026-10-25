Chennai Citizen Connect: Pothole-ridden roads nightmare for Purasawalkam residents

CHENNAI: Residents and motorists using Venkatesa Bathan Street in Perumalpet, Purasawalkam, have been facing difficulties for the past two months as potholes and uneven surfaces have made it difficult to navigate the road.
Following diversions due to Metro Rail works on Perambur Barracks Road, the traffic flow has increased, worsening the problem. Vehicles are being diverted through Vadamalai Street, Arunachalam Street, Kutti Street and Venkatesa Bathan Street before rejoining Perambur Barracks Road, resulting in a considerable increase in vehicular movement on the narrow stretch.
The road was not properly restored after Metro Water pipeline works, leaving several stretches riddled with potholes. Two-wheelers, auto rickshaws and cars struggle to negotiate the damaged surface, raising concerns over commuter safety, particularly at night when potholes are difficult to spot.
Rainfall has compounded the problem, with water accumulating in potholes and making them difficult to identify. Motorists are forced to navigate waterlogged patches, while pedestrians find it difficult to cross the road.
Rahul, a shopkeeper, said, “The dust from the road enters nearby shops and houses. Dust rises whenever vehicles pass, forcing people to cover their faces. During the rainy season, the road becomes muddy and slushy, making it difficult for pedestrians to walk."
A Corporation official said Metro Water had completed its pipeline works before the onset of the monsoon and issued a no-objection certificate to the civic body. “With the northeast monsoon having begun, steps will be taken to repair the potholes. A new road will be laid after the monsoon,” the official said.