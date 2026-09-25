Pothole-ridden EB Road in Perambur leaves motorists, locals struggling

Residents said that the road was not properly restored after the work, further worsening its already poor condition. A resident, Sekar, said, “The middle portion of the road has been damaged and filled with potholes for the past two months. Motorists are forced to drive along the sides to avoid the potholes. When vehicles come from the opposite direction, it becomes very difficult to pass through.”

Concurring with hum was another resident, Sudha, who added that a lot of dust rises from the road whenever vehicles pass through. “Pedestrians face difficulty as the dust gets into their faces and eyes. The road should be repaired before its condition worsens further during the monsoon,” she opined.

Corporation officials told DT Next that EB cable works had been carried out along approximately 150 metres of the road. “A tender proposal has been submitted to repair the damaged stretch. Steps will be taken to lay a new road once the required funds are sanctioned,” an official added.