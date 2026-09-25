Pothole-ridden EB Road in Perambur leaves motorists, locals struggling

CHENNAI: Motorists and pedestrians in Venkatesan Nagar, Perambur, are struggling to commute along a pothole-ridden EB Road, which has remained damaged for the past two months. Residents have urged the authorities to repair the road before the monsoon worsens the condition.
Several stretches of the road are filled with potholes, making it difficult for two-wheelers, auto rickshaws and other vehicles to pass through. The road is an important link for residents travelling towards GNT Road and Madhavaram High Road.
Motorists are forced to drive along the edges of the road to avoid the potholes. However, when vehicles approach from the opposite direction, they are left with no choice but to drive through the potholes in the middle of the road, increasing the risk of accidents. The road was also dug up about a month ago for EB cable connection works, including the installation of high-tension (HT) cables.
Residents said that the road was not properly restored after the work, further worsening its already poor condition. A resident, Sekar, said, “The middle portion of the road has been damaged and filled with potholes for the past two months. Motorists are forced to drive along the sides to avoid the potholes. When vehicles come from the opposite direction, it becomes very difficult to pass through.”
Concurring with hum was another resident, Sudha, who added that a lot of dust rises from the road whenever vehicles pass through. “Pedestrians face difficulty as the dust gets into their faces and eyes. The road should be repaired before its condition worsens further during the monsoon,” she opined.
Corporation officials told DT Next that EB cable works had been carried out along approximately 150 metres of the road. “A tender proposal has been submitted to repair the damaged stretch. Steps will be taken to lay a new road once the required funds are sanctioned,” an official added.