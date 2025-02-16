Chennai citizen connect: Pothole-ridden road, water seepage threat to Ikkadu locals’ safety

CHENNAI: For the past few months, commuters including motorists taking the Tiruvallur-Redhills Highway, particularly at Ikkadu, have been irked by the poor condition of the road and frequent seepage from underground pipelines.

In addition, the residents and commuters of the nearby villages allege that the poor condition of Ikkadu road and the lack of street lights at the location pose a threat to public safety and the risk of fatalities is higher.

The residents allege that neither the department officials nor policymakers have heeded their complaints.

Speaking to DT Next, an Ikkadu resident said, “The pothole-ridden Tiruvallur-Redhills highway remains in the same condition for several months. Adding to the woe, the seepage from underground pipelines into the cracks in the roadway leads to the development of many potholes.”

The residents highlighted that the pothole near Theepanjiamman temple in Ikkadu formed recently and the main reason they cited was the water seepage from underground pipelines.

Additionally, the residents say that there are no street lights in the area and frequent vehicular movement poses a threat to public safety.

“Currently, the entire stretch is ridden with potholes allegedly due to the metro pipeline leakage. However, the government is apathetic and negligent, forcing people to endure bad roads,” added another resident of the village.

“We request the department to lay new roads, install new street lights, and fix the pipe leakage to prevent any untoward incidents in the locality,” requested the resident.

When contacted, a department official assured action will be taken at the earliest