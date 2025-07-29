Chennai Citizen Connect: Poompuhar Nagar residents wary of stray cattle, uncleared garbage

CHENNAI: The menace caused by stray cattle continues, though the Greater Chennai Corporation claims to have checked the issue in most parts of the city.

Though some stray cattle are caught here and there, this has become a persistent problem across the city and its suburbs, with residents voicing concerns over the safety hazards they pose.

In Kolathur’s Poompuhar Nagar, particularly along 11th Cross Street, locals say that stray cattle have become a daily nuisance. The cattle are often seen loitering around garbage bins that are left unattended, even when it is full and spilling all around.

“Even though Greater Chennai Corporation staff pretend to clear waste from the bins regularly, it is never fully cleaned. Most of the time, garbage is left scattered around the area. The cattle, in search of food waste, graze through the mess,” said Geetha V, a resident of the area.

Being a densely populated residential zone, the presence of stray cattle has become a source of constant fear among the locals.

“At night, due to poor lighting, motorists face difficulty navigating the stretch. The cattle obstruct the path, making it unsafe,” Geetha added.

Residents also raised concerns about hygiene and safety. “The area around the bins is swarming with flies, and we often see stray dogs rummaging through the waste. The stench is unbearable, and the presence of these animals further raises safety concerns,” said another resident.

Residents have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to take swift action and clear the waste properly, and address the stray cattle menace before it leads to a serious incident.

When contacted, a Greater Chennai Corporation official said, “The issue will be addressed soon.”