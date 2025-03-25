Chennai Citizen Connect: Perungalathur residents seek better street light facilities

CHENNAI: Perungalathur residents have demanded better street light facilities as most of the streets have turned dark after the authorities concerned upgraded to LED lights.

The Tambaram Corporation had recently upgraded the street lights with LED bulbs replacing the old tube lights and halogen lights to save electricity.

Initially, the residents were also happy that their streets were upgraded with the latest LED lamps but as time went on the residents felt the old tube lights were better than the LED.

Sovin, a resident of Perungalathur said we welcome the move of the Tambaram Corporation to replace the tube lights but in many streets, the officers have fixed small LED lights which don't have enough light spread.

Areas like Balaji Street, Bharathi Street and Gandhi Street are a few examples as the streets remain dark even when the street lights are glowing.

“The residents pointed out that in the earlier days, the streets would have tube lights and halogen lamps. Removing the halogen lamps and replacing them with an 18-watt LED is not fair,” said the residents.

As the streets remain dark the antisocial elements utilise the opportunity to consume liquor and indulge in other illegal activities. Several chain snatchings have also been reported in the last two months, said the residents.

The residents demanded that officers should look into the issue and increase the wattage of the lamps so there would be no issue for the public.

When contacted by DT Next, an official from the Tambaram Corporation said that they would look into the issue and replace the lights in the streets with brighter ones.