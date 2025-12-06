Chennai Citizen Connect: Pedestrians suffer due to unfinished pavement works in Ayanavaram

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) sluggish pace in completing the construction of a crucial footpath along Medavakkam Tank Road is forcing pedestrians onto the busy carriageway, raising significant safety concerns for residents of Ayanavaram.

A stretch of several hundred metres connecting Konnur High Road and Ayanavaram Road has remained unfinished for over two months, creating hardships for pedestrians.

Residents report that the recent heavy rainfall has transformed the incomplete section into an unusable, waterlogged mess.

"I have been witnessing this unfinished footpath for well over a month," alleged K. Sakthi, a long-time resident of Ayanavaram.

"The path is completely inundated, leaving us no choice but to walk on the main road. I don't know how or where to raise this serious issue," added Sakthi.

An auto driver in the locality, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed that the work, which GCC began ahead of the monsoon, was abruptly halted in October.

“They cited the rains, but they could have easily finished the pending work in November,” he stated. “This official apathy creates significant hardships for children, women, and the elderly who rely on this route.”

The lack of a proper pavement has created a constant state of risk, particularly given the regular movement of heavy vehicles on Medavakkam Tank Road. Barnabas, a resident of Nammavallarpet, Ayanavaram, emphasised the immediate danger: "The unfinished pavement forces several pedestrians to walk directly on the road. Since the road witnesses regular movement of vehicles, the risks and chances are high for serious accidents."

When contacted, a Greater Chennai Corporation official stated, "I will inform the officials concerned immediately to take up the works and ensure the pavement construction is completed soon."