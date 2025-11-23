Chennai Citizen Connect: Pedestrians forced to squeeze through gaps as Sanatorium crossing vanishes

CHENNAI: The sudden closure of a long-standing pedestrian crossing on the Chennai–Tiruchy National Highway near Tambaram Sanatorium has drawn widespread criticism from residents, hospital visitors and daily commuters.

For several years, a pedestrian signal and designated crossing functioned directly opposite the Government Hospital of Thoracic Medicine at Tambaram Sanatorium. Thousands of patients, hospital staff and residents relied on this point to safely cross the busy highway.

However, three months ago, the recently constructed Tambaram District Government Hospital began functioning near the Sanatorium bus stand. Following requests to provide a crossing near the new facility, authorities installed a fresh signalised pedestrian crossing nearly 1 km away and deactivated the earlier one.

Commuters say the change has caused significant hardship. "People are forced either to cross the highway dangerously or walk a long distance to reach the new crossing. Many patients come from other districts and do not even know the crossing has been shifted," said Ammu, a commuter from Sanatorium.

Residents pointed out that both hospitals cater to large numbers of people daily, making safe and direct pedestrian connectivity essential for outpatients and attendants. The closure has also affected residents of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board quarters and nearby colonies, who now have to take long detours merely to board buses on the opposite carriageway.

Police officials say two pedestrian crossings cannot function in proximity due to safety requirements. The earlier crossing was therefore deactivated. However, with continuous requests from residents and hospital-goers, officials said alternative arrangements were being examined to restore safe pedestrian access near the Thoracic Medicine Hospital.