Chennai Citizen Connect: Pavement on Alagappa Road remains neglected for over five months

CHENNAI: Pavements on Bus Route Roads (BRR) and interior roads across the city continue to remain in poor condition despite comprehensive steps undertaken by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to restore them.

Residents and pedestrians on Alagappa Road in Egmore are facing the hardship of a neglected and damaged pavement. Even after the completion of the Storm Water Drain (SWD) works, pavement restoration work has not yet started over the last six months, lamented residents.

S Kamali, a parent of a school student who uses the Alagappa Road every day, noted, “There are many schools along the road and hundreds of daily commuters and pedestrians use the road to pick up their children from schools.” She added, “The condition of the pavement remains the same for more than five months, with no sign of any progress. The partially opened stormwater drain lid has worsened the condition.”

K Kannan, a driver who waits to pick up the school children, said, “The pavement opposite to CSI Ewarts Global School on Alagappa Road is blocked, filled with broken tree branches. With the SWD lids on the pavement remaining open, pedestrians' lives are at high risk.”

The residents also noted that the compactor bins eat up road space during peak hours in the morning and evening, resulting in traffic congestion.

“We had hoped the civic body would commence pavement restoration works soon after the completion of the SWD work and before the onset of the northeast monsoon. However, nothing has materialised so far,” Kannan added.

An official in the Bus Route Roads department said, "The Alagappa Road pavement restoration work is under the proposal, and tenders would be floated soon." "Further, the tenders are being floated for the construction of footpaths in the 2025-2026 financial year. Tenders for restoration works of over 23 pavements have been finalised, and work orders will be issued soon," added the official.