Chennai Citizen Connect: Overflowing drainage puts residents of CM Stalin's constituency Kolathur at risk

CHENNAI: Monsoon woes are back and so is the issue of sewer overflow. Drainage overflow is not only common in the low-lying areas during monsoon, even the wards coming under Kolathur assembly constituency, the high-profile seat of Chief Minister MK Stalin, are not spared during the rainy season.

The faulty drainage lines cannot be ignored as an eyesore but they pose health hazards putting the public at major risk. The residents of Poompuhar Nagar in Kolathur raised concerns about the overflowing drainage in the 11th cross street.

“The manhole overflowing is due to the improper line connection and failure to desilt the same periodically. The manholes are cleaned only when complaints are raised but there is no permanent solution yet. Kolathur had improved a lot when it comes to new roads and parks, but reconstruction of drains a need of the hour,” opined Sudarsan V, a resident of Poompuhar Main Road.

The street was fully waterlogged during the recent rains in Chennai and even small spells of rain are enough to render the area waterlogged. The drainage and stormwater get mixed up leading to various health hazards to the people in the nearby houses.

“This is a residential area and the overflowing drainage especially during rains leads to mosquito breeding. Lack of maintenance is an issue,” said Reshma V (name changed), another resident in the area ward 65.

When contacted regarding the issue, an elected representative attached to the Greater Chennai Corporation said that the issue would be fixed on Saturday.