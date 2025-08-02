Chennai Citizen Connect: Ominous open drainage pit abutting Perungalathur flyover seeks attention

CHENNAI: A pit which was dug for drainage has been left open for over three months near the Perungalathur flyover.

Though such things are seen in most areas of the city and suburbs, this particular pit irked commuters and residents alike.

The affected public is demanding urgent action from the authorities concerned before a major accident occurs.

At the Kalaignar Nedunchalai junction abutting the service lane of Perungalathur flyover, a pit was dug in May to construct a culvert by linking the existing drainage.

However, even after several months, the work remains incomplete, and the pit lies open without any proper barricade or warning signs.

The junction is a vital link for hundreds of motorists travelling between Tambaram and Vandalur, and during peak hours, the traffic often piles up on the service road.

The presence of the open pit adds to the congestion, forcing two-wheeler riders and cars to manoeuvre dangerously around it.

“It’s a nightmare to take a turn near the pit, especially for bike riders. One mistake and someone could fall straight into it,” said D Sam Asir, a resident of Perungalathur.

With stagnant water collecting in the open pit, it has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and insects, raising concerns about dengue and other diseases.

Elderly people and children are particularly vulnerable, as during rains or at night, the pit is barely visible.

If this is not fixed soon, it is only a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt, said the residents.

An official from the Tambaram Corporation said, the work was done by the Highways Department. However, steps will be taken to solve the issue.