Lack of AE in ward 48: MW’s junior officials demand Rs 50,000 bribe for new connections

Though a recent bribery case came into the limelight and the official was transferred after public outcry, the critical AE post remains vacant, leaving residents demanding immediate, permanent recruitment.

According to residents in Ward 48, which is filled with congested stretches of Old Washermenpet, the sewer lines frequently overflow, and piped water supplies have a foul smell.

With no direct official to receive and attend to the complaint, a lower-level assistant named Venkatesan has been taking advantage of the vacancy, and assumed full charge and allegedly institutionalised bribe extraction.