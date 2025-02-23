Chennai Citizen Connect: Often damaged stormwater drains irk commuters in Old Washermanpet

CHENNAI: The residents of MS Naidu Street in Old Washermanpet complain about the area's damaged stormwater drain covers.

"Due to the poor quality of work done some of the manhole covers are repeatedly damaged in this stretch causing difficulty to the pedestrians and motorists. I have raised the complaints several times but the concerned officials haven't taken any permanent solution. Only for the sake of complaints the officials just cover it with a thin layer of cement. It gets repeatedly damaged when the vehicles including water tankers pass through the area,” said R Ramesh, a civic activist and resident in the area.

"For the last five months, the officials concerned have not resolved the problem for a smooth pathway for the public. Many schools are situated near the lane and the school-going children are put at immense risk. The officials must ensure that the damaged manhole cover is properly repaired or replaced," Ramesh added.

When contacted an official attached to the Greater Chennai Corporation said, "The delay in providing a permanent solution is due to the nearby subway works as this is a main road used by most of the commuters. The ongoing works will take a few days to complete and the road may be blocked causing some difficulties for the commuters. As soon as the subway works are completed the damaged stormwater drains will be repaired.”

The officials added that even last Friday temporary works were done to rectify some damages.