Chennai Citizen Connect: No respite for Bharathi Nagar locals from sewage overflow, poor roads

CHENNAI: For several months, the residents of Bharathi Nagar in Kolathur have been reeling under the impact of sewage overflowing issues coupled with poorly maintained roads, with little to no intervention from government departments.

They claimed that the sewage overflow has been causing major inconvenience for residents and commuters. Though the issue has been reported in the media multiple times, no action has been taken to date.

The residents further said that they had raised a complaint with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Chennai Metro Water Board. However, the departments did not respond.

“The condition of the already damaged road worsens due to sewage overflow. This issue has been persisting for a long time. The sewage mixed in rainwater has been causing health-related issues during monsoon and continues to affect residents with the onset of summer,” said a Bharathi Nagar resident.

Another resident said, “Despite several complaints, there has been no response from GCC. If the issue persists, the health concerns will multiply, too.”

Besides this, the residents shared the ordeal of mosquito breeding in the area due to stagnated sewage on the road. “There are already mosquito issues in most of the areas across the city. Our area has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes due to consistent sewage overflowing, and fumigation is also rarely done.”

Speaking to DT Next, a civic body official assured, “We have recently floated tenders to re-lay roads in the area. Along with re-laying work, other issues will also be addressed.”