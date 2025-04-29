Chennai Citizen Connect: Muthamizh Nagar residents urge Tangedco to ensure power cables stay underground

CHENNAI: The residents of Muthamizh Nagar are pleading with the Tangedco officials to relay the transformer power cables under the road, as the sixth block on the Second Main Road in the area is a flood-prone zone.

In addition to the prevailing trouble, residents knowingly or unknowingly are dumping tight underneath the transformer, which has protruding and exposed cables.

M Asif, a resident of Muthamizh Nagar, alleged, “The power cables connecting the transformer are lying on the road, and danger lurks in the area at the corner of the sixth block. Every December, during heavy rains, people suffer from hip-deep water on the street. For the past six months, our request to ensure the electric cables go underground has fallen on the deaf ears of the officials.”

Further, the residents in the sixth block dump the household waste below the transformer every morning by risking their lives, and also cleanliness workers face danger while cleaning the garbage.

“It’s an urgent need in the area, properly, the wires of the electrical transformer should be installed in the ground. With water level reaching 3-4 feet during floods and the wires pose a significant risk to children and the public in the area. I kindly urge the Tangedco and Greater Chennai Corporation officials to implement safety measures to secure the transformer with proper fencing,” LM Jaiganesh, a civic activist in Kodungaiyur, said.

When DT Next contacted an official in Tangedco, he said, “Within a couple of weeks, officials will take steps to lay the power cables under the ground and ensure safety.”