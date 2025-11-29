Chennai Citizen Connect: Months-long work to lay pipeline leaves MC Road in chaos

CHENNAI: For nearly eight months, MC Road in Old Washermenpet, one of North Chennai's busiest business clusters has been dug up for the laying of new water pipelines, being executed by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB). It is part of the "Complete street project" carried out by the GCC.

With continuous trenching and unpaved stretches, traders and residents say the prolonged work has severely affected mobility and business operations in the area.

Large sections of the road have been excavated for a 10–12 ft deep pipeline trench. "Sales have dropped because customers can't park," a textile shop owner on MC Road said. “Customers who usually arrive by two-wheelers and small goods vehicles are staying away.”

Several traders said the road's condition has remained poor for more than a year, with the current pipeline work adding to delays.

Pedestrian movement has also been affected, especially with both sides of the road partially encroached by informal stalls, leaving little working space for machines.

Local civic activist Ramesh said the problem is not the project itself but how it has been carried out.

"This is a busy textile hub. Without proper planning, the work drags. Machines can't move freely because the sides are encroached. Workers leave midway and return after days or weeks. There is no visible plan," he said.

He added that traders and vendors often clash with the working team over access issues, contributing to delays.

"Everyone here depends on daily business. When the road is blocked, people resist the work. That also slows things down," he said.

Residents say there is no board or public information explaining the project, timelines, or the next phases of work. Many traders are waiting for the Corporation and the CMWSSB to speed up the project.