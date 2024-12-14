Chennai Citizen Connect: Micro composting unit turns into dump yard at Iyyappanthangal

CHENNAI: Though proper waste management, including source segregation, is one of the main goals of the state government, and all the line departments propose various initiatives regarding it, the reality turns out to be something different.

The Micro Composting Centre (MCC), which was constructed in 2020 at the cost of Rs 26 lakh at Ponniyamman Kovil Street in Iyyappanthangal, has been dormant for several years.

Speaking to DT Next, the residents of Iyyappanthangal pointed out that the composting unit was set up during 2020-21 based on the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directive to prevent illegal garbage dumping in the locality. However, the composting unit started functioning at the end of 2021, they noted.

Upon hearing the case in connection to this issue, the NGT bench in 2020 directed the district administration to identify an appropriate location to scientifically manage solid waste for the Moulivakkam and Iyyappanthangal of Kundrathur panchayat union.

Further, the bench ordered the district administration to follow up and enhance the process of the segregation of waste at source and send the segregated waste to an appropriate MCC and bio-mining centres.

“In addition, we direct the Block Development Officers (BDO) of the village panchayats and other officers concerned not to dump any solid waste in unauthorised locations and create awareness among the public about how to use the places that are earmarked for the scientific management of solid waste,” the NGT order read.

However, Senthil Kumar, a resident of Iyyappanthangal claimed that the micro composting centre constructed for better waste management has become a major concern for the locals and public.

Senthil explained further that the micro composting unit built to decompose waste has rather turned into a dumpyard and a breeding ground for diseases. The unit has also led to other civic issues, he added. “The district administration should intervene in the issue and rectify the problems in the micro composting centres set up in the area,” said Senthil. When contacted, the department officials concerned did not respond.