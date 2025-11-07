Chennai Citizen Connect: Lack of ramp makes Alandur metro station unfriendly for PwD

CHENNAI: Although barrier-free accessibility remains one of the major goals for the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), access to the stations is still a challenge for persons with disabilities, especially wheelchair users.

Sathish Kumar, a wheelchair user and a regular commuter, recently faced issues entering the Alandur Metro station.

Speaking to DT Next, Sathish said, "At the Alandur Metro Footover Bridge (FoB) entrance towards Guindy from Tambaram, there is no ramp for climbing the FoB to enter the station. While commuting on public transportation, I prefer to be independent. I am continuously forced to request for the public's aid."

He went on to add, "As I take the low-floor bus to reach the station, I deboard at Alandur bus stop, which is on the opposite side of the station. Hence, to take FoB to reach the station, I am forced to require two persons to lift me with the wheelchair."

However, Sathish's ordeal did not stop there, he says. "Once I come down on the opposite side of the FOB near Alandur Metro, I do not have a way to reach the station entrance due to the placement of bollards," he added.

It should be noted that there is another entrance at the back with a ramp; however, it is too steep and far from the main entrance. Sathish also highlighted that there is no ramp at the entrance of the bus stop as well.

Meanwhile, the station staff informed DT Next that the necessary steps will be taken after flagging the concerns.