Chennai Citizen Connect: Illegal parking on Perambur street, little space to walk or ply vehicles

CHENNAI: Venkatraman Canal Street in Perambur has become a problematic zone for commuters and residents due to rampant illegal parking on both sides of the narrow street. Despite repeated complaints, authorities have failed to address the issue.

“Illegal parking has been a persistent problem here,” said Bharath Kumar, a Perambur resident.

“Autos are parked everywhere, blocking the street and making it difficult for pedestrians and vehicles to pass.”

The junction of Venkatram Canal Street and Perambur High Road, near Perambur Railway Station, is particularly risky. An auto stand exists on Perambur High Road, but drivers ignore it and park illegally, causing obstructions.

Residents say that two-wheelers and autos parked on both sides reduce the space for the vehicles to ply on the street.

Raghukumar Choodamani, another resident, highlighted the dangers posed by the autos parked blocking the road.

“They park autos on both sides of the road during peak hours, forcing commuters to take blind turns on the busy arterial bus route.”

Residents have been reporting this issue for years, but authorities seem indifferent. “We have petitioned for regular traffic police patrolling and effective enforcement, but our pleas have been ignored,” Choodamani said.

The absence of traffic police officials during peak hours and the ineffective use of beat patrols to clear illegally parked vehicles have created chaotic traffic conditions near the Perambur Railway Station.

Residents urge the civic body to consider the concerns of the motorists and commuters and ensure that their complaints are taken into consideration as the street becomes narrow due to illegal parking.

Meanwhile, the zonal officials in Perambur say that the complaints have been noted and illegal parking will be cleared.