Chennai Citizen Connect: Illegal parking chokes 3rd Avenue in Anna Nagar, blocks bus stop access

CHENNAI: Illegal parking continues to choke Anna Nagar 3rd Avenue, with vehicles lining the main bus route road and obstructing access to bus stops through much of the day. There appears to be little to no enforcement from traffic police, leaving buses and commuters to cope with blocked platforms.

Cars belonging to patrons of the avenue’s high-end eateries often spill onto the main road because many outlets along the service lane lack sufficient off-street parking.

Two-wheelers occupy much of the service road, forcing cars to park on the yellow line and close to designated bus stops. The result is that approaching buses cannot always pull into the bay, and passengers must step onto the road. It creates both traffic snarls as well as raises safety concerns during peak hours.

“It’s regular here, and no one bothers anymore. Even if they block the bus stop, there is no one to find them,” said Vasanth, who was waiting at the 3rd Avenue bus stop.

Speaking to DT Next, an official from the Bus Route Road Department said authorities are working with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to prepare a comprehensive plan for bus route roads.

“The aim is to ensure zero hindrance to footpaths as well as vehicular movement,” the official added.

Until those plans are finalised and enforced, the problem of illegal parking on 3rd Avenue is likely to continue affecting bus access and commuter convenience, mainly due to a lack of enforcement from the traffic personnel.