Chennai Citizen Connect: Hundreds of speed breakers in Tambaram Corpn violate every norm

CHENNAI: The improper installation of speed breakers on Tambaram roads has angered residents, as the structures, meant to slow vehicles and protect pedestrians on busy stretches, have now become serious safety hazards.

Two decades ago, speed breakers were installed only near schools, hospitals, places of worship and other high-pedestrian zones. Today, that rule is seldom followed, with humps being built indiscriminately and often without adherence to engineering standards.

According to established norms, speed breakers on national and state highways must be placed only with warning signboards, reflective paint and night-visible markings. Even on local municipal roads, they should be marked with bright white and yellow paint, reflective studs and adequate street lighting to ensure motorists can clearly see them at night.

However, hundreds of speed breakers within the Tambaram Corporation limits violate every standard. Most are devoid of paint, signage or reflective markers. Many are located in stretches with non-functional streetlights, rendering them invisible after dark. Some humps are excessively steep or poorly designed, causing two-wheeler riders to lose balance and fall.

Dinesh Kumar, an activist from Tambaram, said, "Contractors hired by local bodies are required to install speed breakers along with proper painting and reflective studs. Instead, many dump a mound of tar and leave the work unfinished. These unscientific structures have been directly linked to a series of minor crashes, skids and injuries reported across Tambaram in recent months." While major fatalities remain periodic, the number of small but frequent accidents and vehicle damage is rising sharply, he noted.

Residents and motorists are urging the Tambaram Corporation and the traffic police to conduct a proper audit of all speed breakers, redesign unsafe ones and properly mark every hump with paint and reflectors.

Meanwhile, traffic police officials said they are marking speed breakers on major corridors such as the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road and Velachery Road. However, the maintenance within city limits is the responsibility of local bodies, they said, adding that they had already communicated the issue to the Tambaram Corporation and action will be taken soon.