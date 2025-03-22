Chennai Citizen Connect: Hoardings raise safety concerns for Old Washermanpet residents

CHENNAI: Banners kept on the roadside and pavements are not only causing difficulties for pedestrians but are also risking the lives of motorists.

In many cases, the banners are large and placed improperly. When the local body claims that illegal banners are removed across the city, in many cases, the banners of political parties occupy the public space.

The residents of Ramanujam Iyer Street in Old Washermenpet have complained about the political hoardings of the ruling party, which has been causing major risk to the commuters using the street.

"This is a busy road and schools are located nearby. The students use this way every day. The banner is fixed in a way that even a light breeze might uproot it. It might fall on someone posing danger to their life. The public is forced to suffer for the ignorance of the local body," said R Ramesh, a resident and civic activist in the area.

"It's been more than a week since it has been kept here and no action has been taken on the part of officials. The same issue prevails on the pavement in Sir Theagaraya College Metro Station and over there many a time after complaints the banners were removed but within few days another banner would crop up," Ramesh said.

When contacted Ward 48 Councillor V Vijayalakshmi Vijayakumar said, "The banners were kept for a party meeting and are always removed soon after the event. Usually, DMK banners are removed soon after meetings but other parties don't remove their banners even after several complaints."