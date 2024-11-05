Chennai Citizen Connect: Garbage dumping in Park Town infuriates commuters, residents

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) recently implemented spot fines against those who dump garbage on the road. However, people have continued to litter by throwing waste at every nook and corner.

Residents and commuters of Ekambareswarer Aghragaram Street in Park Town complain that people have been dumping garbage near the electricity junction box. Even the local body does not bother to remove the waste despite complaints being registered multiple times.

“Dumping and piling up of garbage is a never-ending issue in the locality. Some residents and passers-by throw waste near the EB junction box. Since it is not being cleared the garbage has started spreading across the road. It is causing trouble for the commuters and it stinks whenever we cross this stretch,” said R Ramesh, a civic activist in north Chennai.

The road is one of the busiest commercial hubs in north Chennai and the garbage dumped on the road has occupied the majority of the space. Due to this, there has been traffic congestion even during non-peak hours. Though the civic body removes and collects garbage in the locality, residents and shopkeepers keep dumping waste on the road. “We have filed multiple complaints to the Greater Chennai Corporation, but there have been no steps taken to resolve the issue for a long time. Why don’t the authorities impose a fine against the violators instead they have been neglecting the issue,” said a commuter.

When contacted a senior official with the Royapuram (Zone 5) office assured that the garbage will be cleared and a fine imposed against the violators at the earliest.