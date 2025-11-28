Chennai Citizen Connect: Fresh sewage leak in a fortnight leaves Sterling Road slippery, messy

CHENNAI: Nungambakkam's Sterling Road has deteriorated just 15 days after repairs, as a fresh sewage leak from a manhole has damaged the stretch again, causing severe hardship to commuters.

Residents allege that the Greater Chennai Corporation laid a substandard road, which has now crumbled due to frequent sewage leaks, once again forcing motorists to struggle on the pothole-filled stretch.

Earlier this month, DT Next reported that Sterling Road was in poor condition after sewage overflow weakened the surface. Following this, the Greater Chennai Corporation carried out repair work on November 9. However, within two weeks, the road had deteriorated again as sewage water leaked from a manhole and spread across the stretch.

This time, the damage is worse than before. Deep potholes have filled with stagnant sewage water, making it extremely difficult for two-wheeler riders to navigate. Heavy vehicles passing through the stretch splash muddy water onto pedestrians and bikers, while the line of potholes slows down traffic and causes heavy traffic congestion during peak hours.

An auto driver said, "This is nothing new for Sterling Road. During the rainy season, sewage water often overflows from manholes and stagnates here. After a few days, the road gets damaged, the Corporation relays it, and once it rains again, the problem repeats. The government must find a permanent solution."

Another auto driver, Velavan, added, "No one takes immediate action on road issues. We are already affected by Metro Rail work and have accepted those disruptions. But this issue is because of poor maintenance and substandard road work."

DT Next attempted to contact Chennai Metro Water for clarification, but did not receive any response.