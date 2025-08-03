Chennai Citizen Connect | Faulty stormwater drains: Patel Road residents urge swift action

CHENNAI: Residents of Patel Road in Perambur have raised concerns over long-standing civic issues stemming from damaged stormwater drains, urging the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to expedite repair and reconstruction work ahead of the northeast monsoon.

“Inundation during rains is a recurring problem due to the damaged stormwater drains. The issue worsens because sewage is illegally discharged into the drains, leading to further structural damage,” said C Raghukumar, convenor of the Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum.

He further pointed out that a lack of official supervision during repair work has resulted in substandard execution. “In many cases, only the contractors are present at the site. The absence of monitoring officials is one reason why the work is often improper,” he said.

The problem is not limited to Patel Road alone. Nearby stretches such as Perambur High Road are reportedly facing similar issues. Residents say the drains in these areas are beyond repair and must be demolished and rebuilt entirely.

“For more than four years, we have been dealing with poor drainage infrastructure. Every year, ahead of the monsoon, officials make promises to complete the work, but they remain unfulfilled,” Raghukumar added. He also highlighted that the stormwater drains have caused severe damage to the roads due to the continuous flow of untreated sewage or black water.

Echoing his concern, another resident, S Sugumaran, said, “The road is in terrible shape. The authorities must not only repair the drains but also ensure that proper roads are laid. This is not supposed to be the case every year.”

Responding to the complaints, an official from the Greater Chennai Corporation confirmed that tenders have been finalised and work orders issued. “The existing stormwater drains are in a dilapidated condition and will be demolished. Construction of new drains will commence on Monday,” the official said.