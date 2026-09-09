Exposed electrical wires pose risk to children, pedestrians in New Washermenpet

CHENNAI: Exposed TNPDCL underground power cables lying on the road near two Anganwadi centres on Arunachaleswarar Koil Street in New Washermenpet have been worrying residents, particularly as around 88 children pass through the stretch every day.
The cables have reportedly remained exposed for more than three months near the anganwadi centres and Sri Venkatesa Perumal Temple.
With the road and adjoining footpath dug up for construction work, children, parents, pedestrians and temple devotees are forced to negotiate the stretch with the cables lying in their path. Residents said the problem was compounded by soil, construction debris and removed stones dumped at several points along the footpath. Uneven portions of the footpath could also cause pedestrians, especially children, to trip and fall.
“The cables have been lying in the same condition for the past three months. Footpath work is also under way. Since the cables have been left at the work site, they are causing inconvenience to the public. As this is an area where children come and go, the issue should be resolved immediately,” said Uma, a resident.
Balamurugan, another resident, said the nearby temple meant the area remained busy throughout the day. “Devotees visit the temple every day and the cables lying on the road are causing inconvenience to them. Though no accident has occurred so far, the cables should be removed immediately before any untoward incident takes place,” he said.
Teachers at the anganwadi centres said they had already brought the issue to the attention of the authorities. “Around 88 children visit the two centres every day. We’ve informed authorities about the cables on the road and requested that they be removed at the earliest. However, no action has been taken so far,” they lamented.
A senior TNPDCL official told DT Next that the cables were part of work to provide a new connection in the area. A portion of the cable had already been buried, but the work was temporarily halted due to a shortage of workers. “The remaining work will be completed within two days,” the official said.