Exposed electrical wires pose risk to children, pedestrians in New Washermenpet

The cables have reportedly remained exposed for more than three months near the anganwadi centres and Sri Venkatesa Perumal Temple.

With the road and adjoining footpath dug up for construction work, children, parents, pedestrians and temple devotees are forced to negotiate the stretch with the cables lying in their path. Residents said the problem was compounded by soil, construction debris and removed stones dumped at several points along the footpath. Uneven portions of the footpath could also cause pedestrians, especially children, to trip and fall.