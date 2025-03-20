Chennai Citizen Connect: Expedite renovation of Perambur railway station subway, urge commuters

CHENNAI: The uneven and damaged surface at the Perambur railway station subway poses tripping or slipping hazards, making it unnavigable for regular commuters who use it to get to the platforms. Passengers urged officials to expedite the renovation work.

Perambur is one of the busiest stations along the Chennai Central to Arakkonam train route, serving around a lakh people daily. However, the persistent issues around the subway have caused a major inconvenience to the passengers. The delay in renovation work makes it challenging to access the platforms.

“Previously, it was easy for commuters to reach the platforms, but now it has become a daunting task. Especially during peak hours, the subway which should be easily accessible for everyone to reach the third and fourth platforms from the northern side of the station has made the experience of commuters unpleasant,” said Ramalingam, a senior citizen.

Sangeetha K, a regular commuter, stated, “With the ongoing metro work near the railway station and the renovations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), the station is undergoing significant changes. These works have been in progress for a couple of years, and the poor management of the subway adds to passengers’ woes.”

When contacted, an official attached to the Southern Railway, Chennai division, stated, “The entire station is being prepared for a makeover, and it will take some time to complete. We have taken note of the pending work and will finish the renovations as soon as possible.”