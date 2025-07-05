Chennai Citizen Connect: Damaged manhole, slush on Kavarai Street pose risk to motorists

CHENNAI: A damaged and almost open manhole on Kavarai Street in West Mambalam poses a serious security threat to motorists and the public, with little to no intervention from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

In addition, the residents expressed concern over the leakage from water pipelines and claimed that the officials of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) had not attended to the issue.

The manhole cover at the location has been damaged for close to a week, and residents claim that despite complaints, no action has been taken so far.

Speaking to DT Next, a resident said, “The damaged manhole cover caught my attention a week earlier. However, I recently noticed a hole near the manhole where water is let in. Both water seepage and damaged manholes pose a threat to the public and motorists, especially children.”

Another commuter urged government officials to swiftly address the issue before any untoward incident happens. “With rains likely to occur, it is high time that the damaged manhole is fixed properly. In addition, the authorities concerned should inspect the condition of other manholes,” the commuter urged.

Speaking to DT Next, the Ward 140 councillor said, “Regarding the leakage of the water pipeline and damaged manhole, we will keep the Metro Water department informed. As the GCC has floated the tender and sanctions are under way, the roads will be relaid subsequently.”