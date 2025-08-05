Chennai Citizen Connect: Damaged manhole on Vaigai 1st cross street puts public at risk

CHENNAI: A Metro Water manhole located at the centre of Vaigai 1st Cross Street, near Ashok Nagar 12th Avenue, has remained damaged and unattended for several days.

The spot has been temporarily covered using tin sheets and hollow bricks, with a thatch placed nearby as a warning marker for commuters.

The stretch is frequently used by residents and also functions as a bypass for vehicles trying to avoid peak-hour congestion on Jawaharlal Nehru Road.

According to a nearby iron shop worker, the manhole cover had already been weak for some time.

“Three to four days ago, a vehicle passed over it, and the lid gave way. The car’s wheel got stuck,” she said.

The location is particularly vulnerable during the night due to poor street lighting. With no warning signage or barricades in place, motorists and pedestrians are at risk, especially after dark.

The damaged manhole lies on a busy inner stretch that links several residential zones in Ashok Nagar. When contacted, Ward 135 councillor Shanthi told DT Next that the issue had not been previously brought to her notice. “We were not aware, as no complaints had been made. I will visit the spot and make sure it is fixed soon,” she said.