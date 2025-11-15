Chennai Citizen Connect: Crumbling OHT inside Vandalur ICDS causing fear among residents, parents

CHENNAI: A dilapidated 60,000-litre overhead water tank inside the Vandalur Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) campus is sparking serious concern among residents and parents who send their children.

The decades-old tank, located on Bajanai Koil Street in Vandalur, supplies water to over 7,000 households in the locality. Water from the village borewells is pumped to the tank daily and distributed across the area. However, the structure, built more than 30 years ago, is now in a severely damaged condition, with visible cracks, corroded support pillars, and broken concrete pieces falling off.

The Iron rods from the supporting columns are now exposed and rusting. Locals fear the tank could collapse at any moment, posing a threat to nearby residents and children. Just beside the tank operates the Vandalur Anganwadi Centre, where over 35 children attend daily for early education and the midday meal scheme. Parents dropping their children off say they are increasingly terrified that the crumbling tank might fall.

Residents have reportedly submitted multiple complaints to the Vandalur Panchayat Office, Kattankulathur Panchayat Union office, and the Chengalpattu District Collectorate, demanding that the authorities immediately repair or demolish the old tank and construct a new one. Despite repeated petitions, no action has been taken so far.

“This tank is over 30 years old and in a dangerous state. Filling 60,000 litres of water into such a damaged tank every day is extremely risky. If the authorities don’t act soon, we might have to stop sending our children to the Anganwadi out of fear,” said a parent.

When contacted, Kattankulathur Panchayat Union officials confirmed receiving complaints and said that a team of engineers is currently inspecting the structure. Once the inspection report is ready, a decision will be made either to strengthen or rebuild the tank.