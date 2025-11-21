Chennai Citizen Connect: Cratered GMK Colony stretch not re-laid even a month after pipeline work

CHENNAI: The main road cutting across 6th, 7th and 8th Streets and beyond in GKM Colony, Kolathur, continues to remain battered even a month after pipeline work under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam was completed.

What was meant to be a temporary patchwork after the Chennai Metro Water and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) finished replacing underground pipelines has now deteriorated into a rough, dusty and uneven stretch.

Large portions of the GKM Colony road have loose gravel, shallow craters and worn-off patches, making even a short ride bumpy. Vehicles slow down to navigate the broken surface, while shopkeepers on both sides of the road say dust has become a daily nuisance.

“It feels like the road never recovered after the pipeline work. The surface will be unpredictable at night for those who don't belong here. We’ve been living with this for weeks now,” said a resident of 8th Street.

Commuters echo similar concerns, pointing out that the road surface began disintegrating soon after the initial patchwork was done.

When contacted, Ward 69 Councillor R Saritha told DT Next that a full relaying of the main stretch is planned. “Patchwork was carried out only as an intermediate measure. Once the monsoon rains are over, the roads along 6th, 7th and 8th Streets will be completely relaid,” she said.