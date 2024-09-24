Chennai Citizen Connect: Contractor dumping garbage on Tiruneermalai bund irks residents

CHENNAI: Residents and civic activists of Tambaram complain that a private contractor of Tambaram Corporation has dumped garbage at Tiruneermalai Lake Bund for the last three weeks.

Though multiple petitions were filed to the authorities there have been no steps taken by the local body to remove the garbage.

SM Govindarajan, president, the Federation of Residents Welfare Association of Tambaram Corporation said, “The sanitary workers after collecting garbage from the residential area dump the same at the lake bund. This is despite photographs of the piling garbage being submitted showcasing the unhygienic condition of the place to the officials. They have not inspected or removed the waste from the locality. We have been receiving rainfall recently, it poses health threats to the public.”

Due to this, the entire stretch stinks because of the piled-up garbage and has also encouraged open defecation.

Since the garbage has not been cleared for over three weeks the stray dogs and cattle graze through the waste and also drag the waste onto the road.

The mess has irked residents and regular commuters of the area.

“As we have been witnessing intermittent rainfall in recent days, there is also stagnation of rainwater in the area. During monsoon season, the situation is likely to worsen and the area is certain to become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. It has also been used for defecation. The increase in trash is also a main reason for rat menace and it might result in diseases among the residents,” said Ganeshan T, another resident of Tambaram.

Tambaram Corporation officials did not respond to the calls made by DT Next.