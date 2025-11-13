Chennai Citizen Connect: Complete road repair works before next spell, urge Puthagaram locals

CHENNAI: The residents of Arrow New City in Puthagaram have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) officials to expedite the road relaying work. Although the sewage pipeline installation was completed two months ago, the temporary road fix works are pending.

The residents of Lakshmipuram and Arrow New City in Puthagaram rely on the roads to reach Puthagaram, Surapet, Koarttur, Retteri, and nearby areas. Residents in the area urged officials to expedite the road relaying works before the start of the next monsoon spell.

“The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) started installing the sewage pipeline four months ago, and it was completed by September,” noted S Dinesh, a resident of Lakshmipuram.

He added, “Since then, citing monsoon, road work and relaying works have been halted. As a precautionary measure in view of the monsoon, wet mix was used to level the road. After the first monsoon spell, the wet mix was washed away," S Dinesh explained.

Similarly, S Santhosh Kumar, a resident of Bharathi Nagar who drops his son off at Darwin Public School every day, said, “The uneven road creates hardships for parents who drop their children off. The road turns slushy during rain, slowing down vehicles and increasing the threat of accidents during school hours.”

Ward 32 councillor E Elumalai stated, “The Chennai Metro Water has paid road cut charges to the Chennai Corporation. A tender has been called for road relaying work.” He mentioned that work has been halted due to the monsoon season. "To ensure easier commuting for motorists and others, I urge officials to apply a wet mix as a temporary solution," he added.