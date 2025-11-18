Chennai Citizen Connect: Commuters raise concern over bikes parked blocking Balaji Nagar bus stop

CHENNAI: Commuters using the Balaji Nagar bus stop at Kallikuppam, Ambattur, have raised concerns over bikes being parked in the bay for several months.

The bus stop, located near an IT company on Ambattur-Puzhal Road, has three bus shelters. According to passengers, the wide road has encouraged the public to park their two-wheelers in front of the bus stop, often obstructing the movement of daily commuters.

K Parasanth, a resident of Villivakkam, said, “People who come to the nearby IT company and fast-food outlets park their bikes inside the bus stop. When passengers stand behind the parked vehicles, bus drivers often fail to notice them and drive past without stopping.”

Echoing this, M Banu Kumar of Pudur said, “The Corporation renovated the bus stop and added lighting for women’s safety, but people still stand outside the shelter and rush to board the bus. During the rain, the crowd becomes even larger under the shelter. The authorities must act to stop the public from parking their vehicles right in front of the bus shelter.”

A nearby shopkeeper blamed the situation on poor enforcement by the traffic police.

When contacted, an official of the Greater Chennai Corporation said, “The traffic police previously towed vehicles parked along this stretch. We have not received any fresh complaints from commuters and even people using the bus shelter. I will inform the traffic personnel to clear the parked bikes.”