Chennai Citizen Connect: Commuters, public let down as Egmore station water ATM remains empty for a week

CHENNAI: One of the 50 free water ATMs (water dispensers) installed by the Metro Water Board across the city is located on EVR Periyar Salai along the Egmore Railway Station. The water ATM was a much-needed addition at a high-traffic location, but scores of train passengers and the public were disappointed to find the dispenser non-functional for a week.

The water ATM programme was launched in June by Chief Minister Stalin. The 50 locations were selected based on public footfall, like railway stations, bus stops and parks.

"Earlier, several hundred people filled water through the dispenser. But in the last few days, a number of migrant workers, long-distance travellers and several others tried to get some water from the dispenser but failed," an auto driver said on condition of anonymity.

J Sunil, a college student from Karaikal, said, "After buying the ticket from the counter, I checked the dispenser, but no water was available, and it was full of dust. Proper maintenance and regular checking are mandatory for the uninterrupted water service."

A security guard in the locality stated, "Homeless people, low-income individuals and several office goers now depend on the water ATM. In recent days, the dispenser has not been working; the officials have to rectify the issue at the earliest, as it would be helpful for homeless people and migrant workers to take water."

When DT Next contacted a Metro Water Board official, they said, "There are 50 machines installed across the city, and respective in-charges are checking and rectifying the issues immediately. Whereas Egmore railway station is a high foot area, and it's common for a shortage of water to occur. Will inform the officials concerned to clear the issue."