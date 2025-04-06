Chennai Citizen Connect: Commuters demand U-turn to ease congestion at Tambaram station entrance

CHENNAI: Highlighting that the narrow East Tambaram entrance to Tambaram railway station has been causing vehicle congestion, especially during peak hours, the rail commuters demanded a U-turn facility.

Being the third railway terminal, the Tambaram railway station is one of the busiest railway stations in the suburbs. Lakhs of commuters visit the railway station daily as several express trains to the south depart from Tambaram.

The people entering the station through the East Tambaram entrance face a major inconvenience, as cab drivers or auto drivers find it difficult to make a U-turn after drop-off or pickup. Finding it hard to navigate the congested space, most of the drivers refuse to drop passengers off inside the station, instead asking them to get down near the flyover.

The long-distance travellers visiting the station in large numbers are forced to walk from the flyover to the entrance of the station, which is nearly a kilometre walk.

Visvanathan, an activist from Chitlapakkam, said the congested space turns into a nightmare for commuters who rush to catch the train during the peak hours. In addition, the illegally parked bikes add to the woes of passengers as four-wheelers get stuck, unable to make a turn after dropping off the people.

Highlighting that the Tambaram railway station is one of the important stations, the commuters said that railways should ensure that the station is equipped with multiple pickup and drop-off points and proper parking facilities for four-wheelers and two-wheelers.

A railway official said that Tambaram railway station is being revamped and the persisting issues will be sorted out once the work is completed.