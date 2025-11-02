Chennai Citizen Connect: Commuters cry foul over dust fog on Vandalur-Walajabad stretch

CHENNAI: Commuters travelling on the Vandalur-Oragadam-Walajabad Road are facing hardships due to piles of sand on both sides. Two-wheeler riders and school students who travel by bicycle are the most affected, as they often get skidded.

When heavy vehicles speed through these sandy stretches, thick dust clouds rise, making it difficult for those behind to see clearly. People with breathing problems, including asthma and wheezing, are finding it particularly hard to travel on this route.

Residents said that private contractors appointed by the Highways Department to maintain the roads are failing to do their jobs properly. While cleaning work is carried out regularly along roads such as the GST Road and the Chennai-Bangalore Highway, the Vandalur-Walajabad stretch has reportedly been neglected for months.

Locals also point out that the sand piles make the road slippery, leading to frequent accidents and injuries, especially among two-wheeler riders and school students. Despite repeated complaints to the Highways and Road Maintenance and Management System, no action has been taken so far.

“Accidents due to the sand are not new in this stretch. There have been numerous instances of accidents turning fatal. The officials must take the issue seriously and clear the sand,” said S Damodaran, a regular commuter.

Meanwhile, the Highway officials said that recent heavy rains delayed cleaning work, as several stretches were waterlogged, and now that the weather has improved, maintenance works will be completed soon.