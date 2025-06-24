Chennai Citizen Connect: CMWSSB urged to arrest leakage of water on Velachery Bypass Road

CHENNAI: The Velachery Bypass Road, also known as the 100-Feet Road, is an arterial route that connects Velachery, Medavakkam, Perumbakkam, Mambakkam, Chrompet, and Tambaram.

High traffic is often witnessed on the road almost every day, but the stretch remains damaged due to leakage from the Metro Water pipeline.

This causes the road to remain damp all through, causing risks of skidding, and also, at times, fatal accidents.

The motorists and residents of Rajalakshmi Nagar have urged the officials of the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) to rectify the issue at the earliest.

A month ago, the CMWSSB changed the drinking water pipeline beneath the 100-feet road in Erikkarai, Velachery. For the past few days, the drinking water has been leaking during the morning hours. Due to this, hundreds of litres of potable water are being wasted.

Meanwhile, a daily commuter blamed the officials and road users alike. “The officials have to lay the road properly, and the commuters too have to give resting time for the concreter to settle. While following cars and other small four-wheelers, without noticing the road damage. In the past three days, two bikers fell and were injured,” said V Narain Kumar, an auto driver.

Elumalai, a resident of Rajalakshmi Nagar, alleged, “Due to high pressure, water leaks from the pipeline. But the damaged road condition has prevailed in the particular area for nearly two weeks. The arterial route connects the Medavakkam, Pallikaranai and Tambaram areas, the officials' apathy puts the commuters at risk.”

A ward councillor told DT Next, “We’re arresting similar pipeline leakages in the area. I have informed the CMWSSB officials to replace the damaged pipeline near the Rajalakshmi Nagar on the 100-feet road, Velachery. The issue will be addressed and resolved shortly.”

When contacted, an official in the Chennai Metro water department stated, “This is an arterial route and it is busy all day. Further, with the increasing number of accidents councillor also urged to complete the damaged part of the pipeline at the earliest. The leakage occurs in the morning hours. To indicate the damaged road, we place a barricade leakage will be arrested, and the roads will be re-laid at the earliest.