Chennai Citizen Connect: CMRL work renders Arcot Road stretch unusable

CHENNAI: Potholes, uneven surfaces, and months of poor maintenance have turned the Arcot Road stretch from Valasaravakkam to Porur into a nightmare for two-wheeler riders, with commuters complaining of back pain, daily hazards, and long traffic delays caused by ongoing metro construction.

The construction work for Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase II Corridor-4 (Poonamallee to Light House) via Arcot Road began around August 2021. Ever since, the stretch has been experiencing frequent traffic jams and constant disruptions due to construction activities.

The Porur to Kodambakkam Power House stretch, where the elevated metro line is being built, has suffered the most. Over the past two months, the road has deteriorated into one of its worst conditions, turning daily travel into a nightmare for two-wheeler commuters.

Pandiyan, a bike commuter, said the road has been in terrible shape for months. “During rainy days, navigating between Virugambakkam and Valasaravakkam becomes very difficult. Commuting on this road every day feels like a punishment for bikers. On rainy days, we face mud slush, and on sunny days, we face thick dust. This bad road is breaking my backbone every single day,” he said.

Auto driver Ravi shared the same frustration. “Traffic was already bad because of metro construction. Now, with the road completely damaged, the situation has become even worse,” he said.

When DT Next contacted the State Highways Department for a response, an Assistant Engineer said, “We are working on the issue. We are waiting for the CMRL clearance for the construction crane movement. We cannot relay the road without moving the crane. Once we receive approval, we will begin relaying the damaged 3.5 km stretch within three to four days,” the AE said.