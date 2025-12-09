Chennai Citizen Connect: Blame game between Railway, Corporation leaves pedestrian subway in Tambaram unusable

CHENNAI: The flooded pedestrian subway linking East Tambaram and West Tambaram is causing inconvenience to residents. The stagnation has remained unaddressed as the Tambaram Corporation, Highways Department and Southern Railway each claim the responsibility lies with the other.

The subway, built years ago by Southern Railway at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore, was intended to prevent pedestrians from dangerously crossing over railway tracks. Once constructed, it was handed over to the then-Tambaram Municipality for maintenance.

Residents said that maintenance was never taken seriously. Within a few months of its opening, the lights were broken or stolen, leaving the tunnel in darkness. During monsoon, rain water accumulates inside, making the facility unusable. This has forced pedestrians to stop using the subway, and it eventually has turned into a shelter for anti-social elements.

Despite repeated appeals from activists and residents, the subway continues to deteriorate. Although Southern Railway later repaired and reopened it, new issues arose. Even during daytime, people reported incidents of drug use, harassment, chain snatching and intimidation. Railway authorities restricted the tunnel’s operation to between 6 am and 7 pm, but safety concerns persisted.

Recent heavy rains have now flooded the subway once again. Neither the Railway nor the Corporation has taken steps to pump out the water. As a result, the tunnel has remained closed. The stagnant water has also started emitting foul odour and raised sanitation concerns in the surrounding area.

S John, a resident of Tambaram said, the subway would greatly help pedestrians, especially school and college students, who currently risk their safety by crossing railway tracks. The authorities must immediately clear the water, restore lighting, improve surveillance and make the subway safe for public use.

Tambaram Corporation officials say the structure lies entirely within the Railway Department’s control and that they cannot carry out drainage work inside it. Railway officials said that, although they built the facility, it was meant for the convenience of residents and is therefore the Corporation’s responsibility to maintain.