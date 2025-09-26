Chennai Citizen Connect: Arumbakkam residents wary of delay in stormwater drain works

CHENNAI: The residents of Jai Nagar in Arumbakkam have complained about the delay in stormwater drain works, which has also led to damage to the existing drainage lines.

The residents said that for the last two months, stormwater drain construction works had been ongoing in the streets of Jai Nagar.

"They have damaged the sewage system, which was in good condition, and there was never a problem even during the peak rainy season. The line in front of my house has been demolished and left unattended for the past week. At the same time, they also broke the drinking water pipelines, which has led to contamination of water, leading to the tank inside the house. My entire family fell sick last week due to utter negligence by the officials. We raised complaints with the officials, but they have failed to take necessary action," said Balaji Kalidoss, a resident in the area.

"Most of the time, they don't pick up calls; if they do, they give a lame excuse or commit an action which does not happen. This is not only about my house. Similar work is being carried out and left unattended near the Jai Nagar First Main Road (near the park). The road has been closed for nearly a month. This is causing trouble for the Jai Nagar residents and has put every household in trouble, including school-going children and office goers," Balaji added

When contacted, an official attached to the Greater Chennai Corporation said, "Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board works are being carried out in the area now and would be rectified soon."