Chennai Citizen Connect: Approach to Airport Metro irks passengers, especially diff-abled

CHENNAI: While the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL pleads to make accessibility and 'barrier-free' commute an essential component while riding in Metro Rail, the experience of specific travellers like Persons with Disability (PwD) has a different story to tell.

They say that though Chennai Metro is more inclusive than riding in city buses or local trains, the transit service still has a long way to go in terms of accessibility.

Taking this frustration out on social media on Thursday, Sathish Kumar, a wheelchair user, raised concern over no alternate arrangements being made at the entrance of Airport Metro station by the CMRL for the construction works that are underway.

Sathish on social media wrote, "No alternative accessibility arrangements have been made at Airport Metro station entrance. How can a wheelchair user access the ramp? Due to this, I had to seek the help of four people to carry the wheelchair at the entrance. Why this negligence?" he questioned.

Speaking further to DT Next, Sathish added, "No alternate measures have been taken to make the access barrier-free to all commuters, specifically for wheelchair users and PwDs. Such negligence is insensitive."

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that the ramp, at the beginning where the pit has been dug up, was only renovated as per the standard guidelines of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPwD Act) two months back. And, during them, CMRL had built a temporary ramp to help wheelchair users.

However, a CMRL staff clarified that the land belongs to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and CMRL has restrictions to intervene.