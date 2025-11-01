Chennai Citizen Connect: Andal Kovil Road in Puthagaram in poor state, say irked residents

CHENNAI: The stretch of Andal Kovil Main Road between Surapet Main Road and the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road has become a daily struggle for commuters and residents alike.

The road has deteriorated badly, with loose gravel and potholes making it difficult to commute.

The road sees steady traffic throughout the day, including two-wheelers, cars, and heavy vehicles serving small-scale industries and warehouses along the stretch.

The stretch between Surapet Main Road and GST Road has been neglected by the authorities concerned and has deteriorated. However, despite its importance, the road has not seen proper re-laying work.

“This is the condition of the road for a long time. Along with the poor surface, the dust has become unbearable for those living nearby,” said a resident who did not wish to be named.

Locals also pointed out that several interior lanes branching off Andal Kovil Main Road are in similar condition, with uneven surfaces and stagnant water during rains.

Many said that even navigating short distances on two-wheelers has become unsafe due to the potholes.

Locals have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to take up the road relaying work on priority, pointing out that the condition worsen during rains.

Attempts to reach Greater Chennai Corporation officials for comment were unsuccessful. Ward 32 councillor E Elumalai, however, said the issue will be escalated to higher officials for early action.